IN FULL | SIU findings on Digital Vibes maladministration

Investigations by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) into the multimillion rand contract granted by the national health department to communications company Digital Vibes have found that the contract was irregular.

“The obtained evidence indicates that the procurement processes in respect of the NHI and Covid-19 media campaigns, were irregular and the subsequent contracts were void.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa approved the release of the report on Wednesday. Below is the full, unedited report.