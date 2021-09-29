Mkhize served SA well despite Digital Vibes scandal: Ramaphosa

Speaking at an impromptu media engagement at the ANC’s headquarters after the launch of the party's local government election manifesto in Tshwane on Monday, Ramaphosa said Mkhize had been instrumental in steering the state's response to the pandemic, as well as securing vaccines.

“I think many people remember how he really served the nation. I may well have been the face, but he was the soul ... and we were able to navigate our way around the pandemic because of his experience and having served also in other positions.

“I remember very well when he was the health MEC in KZN, when we were going through a period of [HIV/Aids] denialism, he took a different path that finally defined the way that we responded to HIV. So I think that needs some recognition, but at the same time he has resigned and ... we need to give recognition to that,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa was quizzed about the Digital Vibes report, which was given to him three months ago. On why he took so long to release the report, Ramaphosa said he was a “process person” and that people needed to be given an opportunity to respond.

“I am a process person. I am firmly rooted in doing things in terms of process, and we need to look at that report, look at the suggestions and the recommendations that have been made, and do things in a processed manner and in a manner that, in the end, will be fair and give people and opportunity to be able to respond, so that whatever wrong that has been done should be followed through and there should be consequence management based on the measure of good fairness,” he said.