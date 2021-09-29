SIU report places former acting health DG Anban Pillay at centre of Digital Vibes scandal

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has placed former health department acting director-general Dr Anban Pillay at the centre of the Digital Vibes tender scandal, recommending that he be criminally prosecuted over the matter.

This is contained in the SIU report into the health department's controversial R150m communications tender, submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa in June.

Ramaphosa released the report on Wednesday amid public pressure to do so, after sitting on it for months.

It shows that the SIU found that Pillay, among others, should be charged for “financial misconduct” for violating the Public Finance Management Act.

The report has also found that other senior officials of the department, such as current director-general Sandile Buthelezi and spokesperson Popo Maja, face disciplinary action for their roles in the saga. Buthelezi was suspended on Sunday.

The report found that Pillay went out of his way to make sure the company was appointed through several attempts, some of which failed, to circumvent supply chain management rules.