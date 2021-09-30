IFP promises integrity and better services as it launches election manifesto

He said the IFP believes in well-resourced community policing forums, and was working to see the roll out of additional specialised law enforcement units to boost the police's capacity.

“IFP-led municipalities will prioritise the safety and plight of women, children and LGBTQIA+ people through dedicated funding for provision of the required resources for crime prevention and victim support where the need arises,” Hlabisa added.

He said that almost three decades after the country's first democratic elections, the promise of dignified housing has never been fulfilled.

“Where the IFP governs, we provide good quality, dignified housing to those in need, ensuring that houses are efficiently and fairly allocated. We also deliver — and will continue to deliver — roads and transport systems to connect communities,” he said.

Hlabisa added that the party's solution to the lack of access to housing in urban areas including refocused on ensuring proximity and easy access to places of work, travel, road and rail, and other socioeconomic amenities. The party leader said human settlements should run in tandem with access to land and economic activity.

He said the Covid-19 pandemic has exposed the glaring fault-lines in SA's health system, with not enough clinics to serve communities and the sick and elderly are often forced to travel long distances. And, when they arrive at a clinic, they face long queues and shortages of essential medication.

The IFP said it was committed to providing well-equipped and professionally staffed clinics that were accessible.

To ensure access to healthcare, the IFP believes in enhancing through provision of mobile municipal clinics, particularly in rural localities.

Hlabisa said investing in water infrastructure and ensuring maintenance was the solution to connecting households to clean water as opposed to short-term quick fixes such as water tankers.

The manifesto put emphasis on the importance of uninterrupted electricity supply, not just for safety but for economic growth.

Hlabisa said while since 2008, load-shedding has become a familiar facet of everyday life in SA it remained unacceptable and could be fixed.

“Without electricity, families are left in the cold and in the dark, unable to prepare food. Businesses struggle to keep their doors open. Streets are not safe, and the benefits of technology cannot be accessed,” he added.

TimesLIVE