Not just Mkhize: 8 other officials implicated in SIU's Digital Vibes report

Eight officials are implicated in the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report in connection with the R150m contract awarded to Digital Vibes.

President Cyril Ramaphosa approved the publication of the report on Wednesday, which investigated the awarding of National Health Insurance (NHI) media campaigns and the subsequent Covid-19 communications tender to Digital Vibes while former health minister Zweli Mkhize was in charge.

Here are eight officials who are implicated in the scandal, according to the report:

Dr Anban Pillay

Pillay is cited in the report as a key player who violated the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) to ensure Digital Vibes scored tenders from the department

In his capacity as acting director-general and a member of the technical evaluation committee (TEC), he was found to have attempted to irregularly appoint Tahera Mather, the alleged owner of Digital Vibes and “close associate” of Mkhize.

The report found that he should be charged for offences including financial misconduct, fraud, gross dereliction of duty and gross negligence.