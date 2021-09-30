WATCH | 'Cheap politicking' - Sihle Zikalala slammed for water project launch

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has caught fire for his recent campaign in the Harry Gwala District after a video of him drinking water from a newly installed tap made the rounds on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Zikalala, who was joined by other government officials, launched the KZN water master plan and borehole intervention programme aimed at alleviating the shortage of water in rural municipalities.

As part of the plan, 250 boreholes in six districts; Amajuba, uMkhanyakude, Zululand, uMzinyathi, uThukela and Harry Gwala, have been built.

In the video, locals can be seen standing behind the premier while he opens the tap and drinks water from a glass. Cheering, ululation and clapping can be heard in the background.

The video has rubbed social media users the wrong way, with some accusing the premier and the ruling party of "cheap politicking" ahead of the local government elections on November 1.

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane took to the comments section and wrote: “The people are not taken seriously by the ANC.”

“African leaders have no shame. It's 2021 and they expect to be applauded for addressing a basic human right,” wrote Twitter user @IamNthi.