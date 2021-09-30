Politics

WATCH | Cyril Ramaphosa on end of lockdown, vaccine mandates and the ANC in rare sit-down interview

Emile Bosch Multimedia journalist
30 September 2021 - 09:14

As Johannesburg’s first summer thunderstorm crashed through the cool evening air, President Cyril Ramaphosa sat down for a rare Q&A session at Luthuli House on Wednesday.

Given the opportunity, journalists spared the president the formalities, pushing for responses on popular topics such as the state of the ruling party, vaccine mandates and the end of the state of disaster.

While being questioned, Ramaphosa went as far as emitting a nervous laugh before eyeing the room and saying, “You guys are really throwing assegais at me!”

TimesLIVE

MORE

WATCH | Land, energy, water and jobs: Ramaphosa delivers ANC local elections manifesto

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the ANC's local election manifesto at Church Square in Tshwane on September 27 2021. In the lead-up to the ...
Politics
2 days ago

Freedom Under Law writes to Cyril Ramaphosa on selection of chief justice

Freedom Under Law has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa criticising his advisory panel for the appointment of chief justice and “requesting” him ...
News
1 day ago

'We’ve hit really difficult times': Ramaphosa says ANC salaries debacle is a sore point

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has described the failure to pay party staff as a “sore point” that keeps him awake at night.
Politics
3 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Jacob Zuma at Nkandla but not his 'charming, ever-laughing self': concerned ... Politics
  2. ANALYSIS | Ace Magashule’s ‘matter of five years’ house of cards is crumbling Politics
  3. Zweli Mkhize ‘deliberately’ ignored advice to use GCIS: SIU report Politics
  4. ANALYSIS | Vote the heck? These are the fibbers and fantasists SA has to choose ... Politics
  5. ‘Covid is the devil’s blessing to the ANC’: Is jab drive doubling as vote ... Politics

Latest Videos

'Be considerate to Mkhize': Ramaphosa reveals thoughts on Digital Vibes saga
Rare interview with Cyril Ramaphosa: End of lockdown, vaccine mandates and the ...