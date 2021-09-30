'We need a strong statement for the world to see': Mashaba calls for public arrest of Digital Vibes accused

Mashaba said the public deserves to see those involved in the alleged corruption arrested, adding that it would send a “strong statement”.

“The release of the Digital Vibes report should have immediately been followed by the very public and embarrassing arrests of those involved.

“We need a strong statement for the world to see. Throw the corrupt hyenas in jail,” said Mashaba.

DA MP Siviwe Gwarube said criminal investigations must be launched against Mkhize and senior health department officials.

She said the SIU report proved that many within the department are possibly guilty of corruption.

“The report has confirmed what we have always known: that all those who have been implicated in this corruption scandal must be criminally investigated and prosecuted,” said Gwarube.

“We call on the National Prosecuting Authority to pursue criminal investigations and prosecutions against the 'Digital Vibes 4' which includes Mkhize, director-general Dr Sandile Buthelezi as well as the deputy-director general Dr Anban Pillay, and the department’s CFO, Ian van der Merwe.

“We urge law enforcement agencies to pursue the 'Digital Vibes 4' and their associates without fear or favour. The DA will not let this matter go until justice is served for those who lost their lives when the country battled this pandemic while government facilitated grand theft of resources.”