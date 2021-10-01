'One man left standing': Phumzile Van Damme's throwback DA snap will have you deep in the feels

Van Damme said the picture was cool enough to be framed, adding that there was no bitterness regarding her past.

“Come on, it’s such a cool photo. Admit it, don’t lie! I’m going to frame it. No hard feelings. Only memories. Why look back on the past with bitterness? What a waste of energy.”

Van Damme left the DA earlier this year after she was allegedly told to “lay off Facebook” by DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone. On social media, Van Damme made serious claims about how Mazzone allegedly tried to block her from going after social media company Facebook, after the US-based company earlier this year decided to pull out of attending a portfolio committee meeting.

Moodey threw in the towel as DA Gauteng leader last year. In his resignation speech, Moodey said the DA was “no longer a home” for him and he was even struggling to sleep in the party's T-shirt.

“I can no longer drive my end for a better SA in this environment. And I’m aware of many more DA members who feel the same way I do,” he said.

Maimane and Mashaba both resigned from the DA in 2019 and formed One SA movement and ActionSA respectively.

Taking to Van Damme's comment section, some made light of the picture and others shared how things have changed since then.