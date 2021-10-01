The government does not want to kill you with vaccinations: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has slammed conspiracy theories against Covid-19 vaccines, saying the government would never want to kill taxpayers.

He was speaking during the launch of the government's Vooma vaccination drive at the DH Williams Hall in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, on Friday.

Ramaphosa introduced the campaign during his address to the nation on Thursday night where he announced the country would be going down to adjusted level 1.

As part of level 1, the curfew now begins at 12pm and ends at 4am, while public gatherings are now allowed outdoors for up to 2,000 people.

“Some people are spreading conspiracy theories. They are spreading funny rumours, such as, they are saying young women if you are vaccinated you won't have children. There is no truth in that, none whatsoever.