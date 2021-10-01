Politics

The same rules must apply to all, DA urges IEC as it signs electoral code

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
01 October 2021 - 13:42
DA leader John Steenhuisen says some political parties are breaking the rules governing elections and appear to be getting away with it. File photo.
DA leader John Steenhuisen says some political parties are breaking the rules governing elections and appear to be getting away with it. File photo.
Image: Werner Hills

It is critical the Electoral Commission (IEC) takes proactive steps to ensure all political parties adhere to regulations and are appropriately sanctioned when they do not, and ensure a level playing field for campaigning, DA leader John Steenhuisen said on Friday.

Some political parties are breaking the rules governing elections and appear to be getting away with it, he said.

Steenhuisen was speaking at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, where parties gathered to sign a pledge and commit themselves, their parties, candidates and supporters to conducting themselves in accordance with the Electoral Code of Conduct.

He said in terms of the Political Party Funding Act, the IEC needs to be clear about which parties have refused to report on their large donations, as distinct from those parties which have no large donations to report.

Election train at 'full speed', as political parties pledge to adhere to electoral code

The Electoral Commission of SA says it is surging ahead with its preparations for the local government elections to be held on November 1.
Politics
1 hour ago

Steenhuisen said the act needs to be amended to give the IEC the powers to audit parties.

“The EFF is quite clearly spending more than it would be able to do if it weren’t getting large donations, yet they have failed to disclose any of these donations. Their finances need to be audited,” Steenhuisen said.

He said party declarations cannot be taken at face value.

Steenhuisen said the manifesto launches of the ANC and the EFF were in breach of lockdown regulations, which at the time limited outdoor gatherings to 500 people.

“Their willingness to break the law puts law-abiding parties such as the DA at a distinct disadvantage.

“What action is the IEC taking to protect the fairness of this election in this regard?”

He said if the IEC favours certain political parties over others, it is failing in its fundamental role to ensure free and fair elections.

“The IEC needs to police political parties’ conduct. Its own conduct also needs policing to ensure it is the independent institution it must be for elections to be free and fair.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

John Steenhuisen: ‘Fighting for Cape independence is a waste of energy’

John Steenhuisen said people should focus on other things, like policing, taxation, water and electricity policies, instead of trying to separate the ...
News
3 hours ago

ActionSA in 'tailspin' as candidates omitted from IEC candidate lists

Political newcomers ActionSA, a party threatening to give the ANC a run for its money in the upcoming local government elections, was in a flat spin ...
Politics
1 day ago

'The ANC has exempted itself and the EFF from lockdown regulations,' says the DA

DA MP Natasha Mazzone lashed out at the two parties for allegedly violating lockdown regulations and safety protocols during their elections ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ActionSA in 'tailspin' as candidates omitted from IEC candidate lists Politics
  2. Jacob Zuma at Nkandla but not his 'charming, ever-laughing self': concerned ... Politics
  3. Zweli Mkhize ‘deliberately’ ignored advice to use GCIS: SIU report Politics
  4. ANALYSIS | Vote the heck? These are the fibbers and fantasists SA has to choose ... Politics
  5. ANALYSIS | Ace Magashule’s ‘matter of five years’ house of cards is crumbling Politics

Latest Videos

Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting
Seven government officials suspended: Digital Vibes fallout picks up speed