The same rules must apply to all, DA urges IEC as it signs electoral code

It is critical the Electoral Commission (IEC) takes proactive steps to ensure all political parties adhere to regulations and are appropriately sanctioned when they do not, and ensure a level playing field for campaigning, DA leader John Steenhuisen said on Friday.

Some political parties are breaking the rules governing elections and appear to be getting away with it, he said.

Steenhuisen was speaking at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, where parties gathered to sign a pledge and commit themselves, their parties, candidates and supporters to conducting themselves in accordance with the Electoral Code of Conduct.

He said in terms of the Political Party Funding Act, the IEC needs to be clear about which parties have refused to report on their large donations, as distinct from those parties which have no large donations to report.