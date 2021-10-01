'Unscientific, preposterous': Peter Hain's view on UK travel ban on SA

“It is preposterous that the UK is now permitting travel to and from countries with much higher infection rates than SA’s.

“You removed eight countries from the red list on September 17, yet three of them (Sri Lanka, Maldives and Turkey) have higher and rising rates of infection in comparison to SA.

“SA has the most extensive testing track record on the African continent, conducting twice the level of community testing as the next best country, Morocco, and has a better testing track record and regime than many countries on the UK’s amber list.

“Yet in the last review it was Kenya and Egypt which were removed from the red list, despite conducting less than a sixth of the number of tests as SA. Again it is very hard to understand the logical basis for Britain’s red-listing stance,” said Hain.

He added that there is now a growing sense of resentment and anger at the UK’s treatment of SA, which risks a serious diplomatic rift.

