'We pledge to root out corruption in the ANC and government': KZN ANC chair Sihle Zikalala

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal believes SA will not succeed in eradicating the legacy of apartheid and colonialism if the party is not voted into government on November 1.

Provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala on Saturday launched the ANC's manifesto for the upcoming local government elections, assuring the people of KwaZulu-Natal that only leaders committed to service delivery had been fielded as councillor candidates.

“All our candidates have understood and firmly internalised that without a committed leadership of the ANC, SA will not succeed in eradicating the legacy of apartheid and colonialism,” said Zikalala.