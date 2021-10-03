Politics

ANC will investigate candidate list process 'thoroughly', but only after elections, says Ramaphosa

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
03 October 2021 - 09:17
President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised his supporters that the ANC will investigate the candidate list process after the 2021 local government elections.
Image: Alaister Russell

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised supporters that the ruling party will investigate any fraudulent activities that may have taken place during the compilation of the ward councillor lists.

“We have already appointed an investigation team that will go into this thoroughly, and wherever we find that there are fraudulent activities and (where) there was unacceptable behaviour, we will attend to that and even change the list, for that purpose,” said Ramaphosa on Saturday.

Leading a weekend campaign trail in the Dr WB Rubusana Region in the Eastern Cape, Ramaphosa said, “all those missteps and complaints are going to be handled after the elections.”

The ANC delegation conducted door-to-door encouraging communities in ward 23 in Mdatsana to vote for the ANC in the upcoming local government elections.

Election train at 'full speed', as political parties pledge to adhere to electoral code

The Electoral Commission of SA says it is surging ahead with its preparations for the local government elections to be held on November 1.
Politics
1 day ago

Speaking to journalists on the side-lines of the campaign, Ramaphosa responded to questions on how the party plans to address grievances over the selection of ward councillors.

He said, “We have said that our selection process has been quite historic and unprecedented in that for the most part, we have involved communities to nominate, select and vote for our ward councillors.

“We have admitted that here and there, there were errors and may have been some missteps and in Buffalo City, particularly, the errors and the missteps have not been many or plentiful.”

In fact, said Ramaphosa, the city was one of the very best in terms of registering their candidates on time. For the ANC, the main priority is for the 2021 local government elections to go ahead successfully, said Ramaphosa. “We cannot change the candidate list now, so post the elections we will be able to settle all of that.”

He said, “all our candidates must go forward and must all put shoulder to the wheel and make sure that there is an ANC victory in this metro.”

Ramaphosa officially kicked off the party’s election campaign trail in Soweto two weeks ago where he promised residents that he would fix their electricity problems.

In Tembisa last week, he encouraged residents to get vaccinated and promised that the government was going to “work very hard to make sure we will create jobs because today there are 12-million South Africans who are not working.”

On Saturday Ramaphosa reminded residents to vote for the ANC on November 1. He also said he was pleased with the progress done in providing houses for the residents. "We are very pleased with the progress that is being made to improve their lives...It is pleasing to come to an area where residents are silicified with the performance of their local government." 

TimesLIVE

