IFP accuses ANC in KZN of trying to erode office of the monarchy

The IFP has accused the ANC of undermining the Zulu monarchy.

IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said in a statement on Sunday that, as the official opposition in KwaZulu-Natal, the party was concerned over the behaviour of the ANC government towards the Zulu monarchy.

“We noted that they have tabled proposals in the rules’ committee of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature to scrap the guard of honour which salutes the king, and to scrap the day set aside for the king to address the opening of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature.

“We further raised concerns over the withdrawal of the king’s security, the disbanding of the royal household department, and the reduction of resources made available to the Zulu monarch,” Hlengwa said.

Hlengwa said the ANC government in the province did not respond to any of the substantive issues raised by the IFP.

“They neither denied nor explained their behaviour towards the Zulu monarch. This leaves the issues firmly on the table, with our original question still unanswered: Why is the ANC hell-bent on alienating the Zulu King?” Hlengwa said.

Hlengwa said this was not about the present king, but about the institution of the monarchy.

“It is about the office of the king, for it is that office that the ANC government in KwaZulu-Natal is trying to erode.”

Hlengwa said 27 years into democracy, the role, powers and functions of traditional leaders have never been enshrined in a single piece of legislation.

“The IFP has championed this issue for years. We have not suddenly decided to speak up for the monarchy because we think it will gain political mileage. This is not about politics.”

He said this was about being accountable for governance decisions that will affect the dignity of millions of people.

