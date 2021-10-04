ActionSA threatens legal action over missing name on election ballot papers

Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA has given the Electoral Commission (IEC) until 10am on Monday to add the party’s name to ballot papers for the upcoming local government elections or face legal action.

According to Mashaba, the party has been “beset by issues with the IEC”.

“During our brief time as a political party we have been refused to register as a party and we have been ignored in our concerns about the multiparty democracy fund that the IEC openly advocates for people to exclusively fund parties established in parliament. The exclusion of our candidates from the candidate list published this week has been resolved but not publicised, and we must endure an arbitrary refusal to reflect ActionSA equally on the ballot papers.”

On Sunday ActionSA wrote to the IEC about having only their logo but not their name on the election ballot.

This was discovered when the IEC held its final presentation of draft ballot papers for wards in Gauteng.

The draft ballots include the names of the ward candidates, the logos of the parties and the abbreviated names of the parties.