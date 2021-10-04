ConCourt says decision to dissolve Tshwane council was unlawful

The Constitutional Court has ruled that the Gauteng government's decision to dissolve the City of Tshwane council in 2020 was unlawful, even though there were “exceptional circumstances”.

The highest court in the land on Monday set aside a ruling of the full bench of the North Gauteng High Court declaring the decision by the provincial government — led by premier David Makhura — to dissolve the council as invalid.

Rather, it ordered human settlements, urban planning and Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile to appoint a person or a committee to investigate the cause of the deadlock at the municipal council.

The apex court has also ordered ANC and EFF councillors to “attend and remain in attendance at all meetings of the municipal council unless they have a lawful reason to be absent”.

The council, led by the DA, had been unable to convene and was dissolved after months of turbulence and instability, which saw council meetings continuously collapse as a result of councillors from the ANC and the EFF not attending or walking out. This means that quorums could not be met in the tightly contested council.

The city was without political leadership for months, with the city’s affairs handled by administrators.