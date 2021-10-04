DA welcomes ConCourt victory on Tshwane council, now wants MEC Lebogang Maile axed

The DA has welcomed a Constitutional Court judgment which set aside the Gauteng government’s decision to place the Tshwane council under administration last year.

The highest court in the land on Monday found that although there were exceptional circumstances, the decision was unlawful.

Now, the opposition DA has vowed to ensure that human settlements, urban planning and Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile is personally held to account or even axed from his position.

“It was obvious from the court judgment that the ANC’s action to put the City of Tshwane under administration for eight months, from March 2020 to October 2020, was a politically motivated power grab on the part of MEC Maile,” said the party's mayoral candidate Randall Williams.

“There was no justification for removing elected DA councillors from their positions and replacing them with administrators, who left the city in chaos and near financial ruin.”