DA's Helen Zille to call Gqeberha home in big election push

DA federal council chair Helen Zille will be based in Nelson Mandela Bay until after the November 1 elections, to push the party for an outright win.

She announced this at the party’s manifesto launch for the Bay on Monday at the Helenvale Resource Centre in Gqeberha.

Zille was joined by DA leader John Steenhuisen, northern areas constituency leader Yusuf Cassim, DA Eastern Cape chair Andrew Whitfield and DA mayoral candidate Nqaba Bhanga.

While the DA governs the metro through a coalition, Zille said smaller parties were a distraction. Referring to the Patriotic Alliance (PA), Northern Alliance and the Defenders of the People (DOP), Zille said the parties were just extensions of the ANC.

“EFF leader Julius Malema says he welcomes parties such as the PA, Northern Alliance and DOP because it means these are votes taken away from the DA,” she said. “I agree with him because some of these parties are targeting wards that are almost evenly split.