We are not sponsored, say ANC members who want Ramaphosa disciplined

A group of eight ANC members who are calling for party president Cyril Ramaphosa to be disciplined over his controversial CR17 campaign funding have denied being paid for taking this stance.

The eight — supporters of former president Jacob Zuma and suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule, and led by Onica Maphisa — have denied that they are funded as part of a fightback strategy by the radical economic transformation (RET) faction to frustrate Ramaphosa.

On Monday, Maphisa and others held a media briefing at the Booysens Hotel, in the south of Johannesburg, calling for the ANC national disciplinary committee (NDC) to act on Ramaphosa over the campaign funding.

The group defended Magashule, saying he was “well within his rights” when he attempted to suspend Ramaphosa — a decision which has been nullified by the Johannesburg high court. That nullification is meaningless, insists Maphisa, as the CR17 matter was an ANC internal issue that needs no court to pronounce on.

It was for this reason that they want Ramaphosa to be subjected to disciplinary action by the party for mobilising funds to contest internal leadership party battles at the 2017 Nasrec national elective conference.