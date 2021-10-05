SA's delayed migration to digital TV 'will be completed early in 2022'

Communications and digital technologies minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said on Tuesday that SA was on track to complete its migration from analogue to digital television by March 2022.

“Those receiving their service directly from aerial or antenna should buy a set-top box from the post office or retailers,” said Ntshavheni. “You will not be affected if you’re already receiving your service from streaming platforms from DStv, OpenView, or StarSet.”

Households with a combined income of less than R3,200 a month will qualify for a fully subsidised set-top box and have the option of buying a new integrated digital TV with a built-in digital receiver.