Politics

SA's delayed migration to digital TV 'will be completed early in 2022'

05 October 2021 - 21:10
Households with a combined income of less than R3,200 a month will qualify for a fully subsidised set-top box.
Households with a combined income of less than R3,200 a month will qualify for a fully subsidised set-top box.
Image: 123RF/Marco Ciannarel

Communications and digital technologies minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said on Tuesday that SA was on track to complete its migration from analogue to digital television by March 2022.

“Those receiving their service directly from aerial or antenna should buy a set-top box from the post office or retailers,” said Ntshavheni. “You will not be affected if you’re already receiving your service from streaming platforms from DStv, OpenView, or StarSet.”

Households with a combined income of less than R3,200 a month will qualify for a fully subsidised set-top box and have the option of buying a new integrated digital TV with a built-in digital receiver.

TV news crew robbed while live on air

The SA National Editor’s Forum has called on law enforcement officials to crack down on those who attack journalists after armed attacks on two TV ...
News
2 days ago

This is in collaboration with broadcasters.

The analogue switch-off and move to digital broadcasting has been delayed for years. The process is expected to be staggered across the country with the end of October as a first deadline for applications.

“It is anticipated that this process, which will be done province-by-province, will be completed by the end of March 2022,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said during his state of the nation address (Sona) during a hybrid joint sitting of the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces.

Meanwhile, the licensing of high-demand spectrum is at an advanced stage.

“We hope that the ongoing litigation on the licensing matter will provide legal certainty and will not unduly delay the spectrum auction process,” said Ntshavheni.

Digital broadcasting will bring more television channels, more content and allow more choice for consumers.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Flawed logic means more moan with WOAN

The WOAN concept has not worked anywhere. In South Africa, it is almost guaranteed to increase the questions, rather than answer them.
Business
3 years ago

Hlaudi seeks R16m SABC 'success fee'

Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng is seeking more money from the bankrupt public broadcaster, this time claiming R16m he says is owed to him for ...
News
2 years ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ANALYSIS | Ace Magashule’s ‘matter of five years’ house of cards is crumbling Politics
  2. Jacob Zuma at Nkandla but not his 'charming, ever-laughing self': concerned ... Politics
  3. ActionSA in 'tailspin' as candidates omitted from IEC candidate lists Politics
  4. Level one at last, but at what risk as polls loom? Politics

Latest Videos

Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting
Seven government officials suspended: Digital Vibes fallout picks up speed