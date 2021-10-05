Politics

Thieves ‘stripping parliament of copper cables’

Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
05 October 2021 - 15:19
The department of public works and infrastructure says it is not aware of stripping of copper pipes in the parliamentary precinct. File photo.
The department of public works and infrastructure says it is not aware of stripping of copper pipes in the parliamentary precinct. File photo.
Image: GCIS

It seems no place is safe from SA’s copper thieves.

TimesLIVE can reveal thieves have been stripping copper wire from parliament’s bathrooms. Taps and copper pipes from toilets in two of the institution’s buildings were missing, according to parliament sources.

Two well-placed sources said there were no signs of break-ins and suspects could be people who legitimately entered the precinct. The sources indicated contractors were the main suspects in this regard.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo confirmed the institution was aware of the reports or statements regarding the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) building and Marks Building which houses the opposition parties’ offices.

Mothapo said reports of copper removal from the NCOP building were received at a time when the building had been handed over to the department of public works and infrastructure for renovations.

Museum employee grounded for stripping antique steam locomotives of copper

The regional court in George in the Western Cape has slapped a former museum employee with a 12-month prison sentence for stealing copper from ...
News
4 days ago

“The contractor cordoned off the NCOP area, and they had exclusive access to the building as it was a construction site. Therefore, regarding all activities during the said period, the department of public works and infrastructure is best placed to respond,” said Mothapo.

He said the building was only handed back to parliament upon completion of renovations.

The report about theft in the Marks Building was inaccurate as the reported toilet had been entirely removed some time ago because it was no longer needed, he said. The area, which is in the basement, had not been in use for years, said Mothapo.

The department of public works and infrastructure said it was not aware of stripping of copper pipes.

“Both buildings were under renovations when replacement of services took place. When the buildings were handed over, they were fully functional,” said public works spokesperson Thamsanqa Mchunu.

Mchunu said if there was theft in the precinct, it should be reported to the relevant authorities.

Parliament has been largely deserted since the introduction of the lockdown, with only a handful MPs and staff working from the precinct and most of its business conducted remotely. The legislature has been closed for a large part since June last year, and lately to allow MPs to campaign ahead of next month’s local government elections.

Government is not Hollywood, it doesn’t need so many actors

The proliferation of acting positions at senior level in national, provincial and local government and state-owned enterprises is in many cases the ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

The stripping of copper cables is not the first breach of security in recent years.

In April 2017, at least five computers were stolen from the SABC offices on the first floor of the Marks Building. On that occasion, there was no sign of forced entry into the newsroom.

There are supposed to be police guards at the entrances of all the buildings, as well as at all parliamentary gates.

Parliament’s stringent security appears to be even tighter since the lockdown, with only one entrance and exit to the precinct to ensure everyone going in is screened according to Covid-19 protocols.

In July 2015, EFF leader Julius Malema’s parliamentary office was burgled. At the time, then EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said documents containing Malema’s travel and security information were removed from the office.

In September 2016, detectives were dispatched to parliament to investigate a break-in at the offices of then National Assembly house chairperson Thoko Didiza. She and her secretary informed parliament’s security service that her office door had been locked but it was open when she arrived for work the following day.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Scrap thieves caught on the trot in two one-horsepower getaway vehicles

A trio of scrap thieves was caught hot to trot in Cape Town on Wednesday after law enforcement officers in Epping waved down an overloaded cart ...
News
2 weeks ago

Computers, plasma TVs and laptops stolen from Charlotte Maxeke hospital

A case of theft has been opened at the Hillbrow police station after several appliances were stolen from Charlotte Maxeke hospital in Johannesburg.
News
1 month ago

Five get 1,250 years for cable theft

Five cable thieves convicted on 50 counts of copper theft committed between 2016 and 2018 were among first offenders to be charged under the amended ...
News
4 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ANALYSIS | Ace Magashule’s ‘matter of five years’ house of cards is crumbling Politics
  2. Jacob Zuma at Nkandla but not his 'charming, ever-laughing self': concerned ... Politics
  3. ActionSA in 'tailspin' as candidates omitted from IEC candidate lists Politics
  4. Level one at last, but at what risk as polls loom? Politics

Latest Videos

Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting
Seven government officials suspended: Digital Vibes fallout picks up speed