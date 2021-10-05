Thieves ‘stripping parliament of copper cables’

“The contractor cordoned off the NCOP area, and they had exclusive access to the building as it was a construction site. Therefore, regarding all activities during the said period, the department of public works and infrastructure is best placed to respond,” said Mothapo.

He said the building was only handed back to parliament upon completion of renovations.

The report about theft in the Marks Building was inaccurate as the reported toilet had been entirely removed some time ago because it was no longer needed, he said. The area, which is in the basement, had not been in use for years, said Mothapo.

The department of public works and infrastructure said it was not aware of stripping of copper pipes.

“Both buildings were under renovations when replacement of services took place. When the buildings were handed over, they were fully functional,” said public works spokesperson Thamsanqa Mchunu.

Mchunu said if there was theft in the precinct, it should be reported to the relevant authorities.

Parliament has been largely deserted since the introduction of the lockdown, with only a handful MPs and staff working from the precinct and most of its business conducted remotely. The legislature has been closed for a large part since June last year, and lately to allow MPs to campaign ahead of next month’s local government elections.