WATCH | Here's why everyone's talking about DA ward councillor candidate Angus McKenzie's campaign video

DA ward councillor candidate Angus McKenzie's campaign video telling citizens of Bonteheuwel, Cape Town, to vote for him has garnered mixed reactions online.

The video, dubbed “cringeworthy” by many, was released this week on Facebook.

In it, McKenzie can be seen asking residents to vote for him again if they want problems such as crime, water and sanitation fixed. He has been a ward councillor in Bonteheuwel since 2016.

The video starts with a supposed gangster lurking in the corner with a gun. A few seconds later, it shows community members expressing their frustration at the lack of water, criminals running around in the area and blocked drains.