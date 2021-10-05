Politics

WATCH LIVE | Judicial Service Commission interviews candidates for Gauteng high court

05 October 2021 - 10:15 By TIMESLIVE

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) will on Tuesday interview 12 candidates for 10 vacancies for judges in the Gauteng Division of the High Court. One candidate will be interviewed for secondment to the Land Claims Court.

After the high court set aside its April interviews, the JSC on its first sitting on Monday put forward the same names for appointment as judges to the Constitutional Court as it did the last time around.

The commission has recommended Supreme Court of Appeal justices Rammaka Mathopo and Mahube Molemela, and Gauteng high court judges Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane, Bashier Vally and Jody Kollapen for appointment to the ConCourt.

This is the same list of candidates recommended in April in a process that was set aside by the high court.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will make his choice of two of these five to fill two vacancies at SA’s apex court.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

New interviews, same result: JSC recommends exact same names for appointment to ConCourt

Once these appointments have been made, the president must still fill a further two vacancies and appoint a chief justice before the Constitutional ...
News
13 hours ago

RECORDED | Judicial Service Commission Constitutional Court judge interviews

The Judicial Service Commission is rerunning interviews for two Constitutional Court judge positions today.
News
1 day ago

Can the JSC walk the ConCourt tightrope?

In a recent letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, legal NGO Freedom Under Law delivered a chilling assessment of the state of SA's Constitutional ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago
