DA catches heat on social media over 'racist' election poster

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal has come under fire on social media for its controversial poster in Phoenix, north of Durban.

The party is being accused of fuelling racial divisions in the community of black and Indian residents.

At the height of the unrest that ravaged parts of KZN and Gauteng, the area was mired in racial tensions that resulted in the deaths of 36 people. Of these, 30 were shot.

The killings sparked a countrywide outcry over racism in the area.

The posters put out by the DA failed to quell these tensions.

“The ANC called you racists. The DA calls you heroes,” the two posters read.

TimesLIVE reported DA provincial chair Dean Macpherson dismissed accusations of the party spreading racial divisions as the posters would be put up across Durban.

“It's a matter of fact that the ANC has called people all over the city of Durban racist. We disagree with this sentiment. We agree that they were heroes. They were the blue line between absolute anarchy and the sheer lack of law enforcement during July's unrest. The citizens of this city were heroes.”

ANC provincial spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela accused the DA of being opportunistic and lacking respect for the lives lost during the unrest.

“The wounds are still bleeding after the recent massacre of people in Phoenix. We must all reject criminals and the massacre of innocent people. Therefore it is opportunistic of the DA to perpetuate crime and support people accused of murders.”

He said the ruling party was committed to reuniting the residents and promoting social cohesion.

“The ANC will continue with its project of building social cohesion through community, governmental and organisational programmes by different racial groups across the province,” he said.

Here are some of the reactions: