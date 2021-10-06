DA expected to withdraw controversial Phoenix posters

TimesLIVE can reveal that DA provincial leader Francois Rogers did not sign off on the posters, and apparently only found out about them with the rest of SA.

“The provincial management committee, which would ordinarily sign off on campaign messaging did not know, in fact out of the six of us only Dean [Macpherson] knew hence we had an emergency meeting this morning [Wednesday] to ask him to explain.

“At the meeting today, Dean said the party has to be realistic, we can afford to lose 50% of black DA voters but we cannot afford to lose 50% of the Indian vote who will vote for the DA - whatever that means,” said an insider who was at the meeting.

When contacted by TimesLIVE, Rogers referred all questions to Macpherson, who is the provincial chair of the DA in the province. Macpherson indicated via text message that he was in a meeting and could not take calls.

He had not responded to texts at the time of publication and his comment will be added to the story as soon as it is obtained.