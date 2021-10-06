I was right to dissolve Tshwane council, Maile says, after ConCourt ruled he wasn't

Gauteng co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Lebogang Maile has maintained that he had no choice but to place the Tshwane municipal council under administration.

Maile was responding to the Constitutional Court judgment which on Tuesday set aside the provincial government’s decision to dissolve the municipality last year.

According to the majority judgment, the decision was unlawful, unwarranted and unnecessary. The apex court also ordered Maile to investigate the deadlock in the council.

The provincial government placed the DA-led council under administration in March last year after a standoff between political parties prevented the approval of budgets and affected key services.

Maile said though the provincial government respected the supremacy of the ConCourt, it maintained that the intervention was necessary.

“The dysfunctionality, over many months, which paralysed the municipal council to the point it was unable to fulfil its executive obligations in terms of the constitution and legislation, left the Exco [executive committee] with no option but to intervene ... and dissolve the municipal council accordingly,” he said.