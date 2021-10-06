'It's sabotage,' says ActionSA as battle with IEC goes to court

Political newcomers ActionSA have taken their ongoing battle with the IEC to the Electoral Court.

The party is angry about the omission of its name on the final draft ballot papers to be used in the November 1 local government elections, and has headed to court on an urgent basis.

It wants the court to compel the commission to set aside its decision, destroy the ballot papers and reprint new ones — and that the new papers must reflect ActionSA's name next to its logo, as it claims that its constitutional rights and those of potential voters was being violated by the omission.

Senior counsel Wendel Bloem said on Wednesday that papers were filed overnight and the party anticipates getting its day in court soon.

“We are asking the court to direct that the commission must, without delay, include the name of the applicant on the 2021 municipal ballot paper and that the commission must destroy copies of ballot papers already published, reissue and reprint them, including the full name of the applicant,” he said.