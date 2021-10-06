'They are calling a chicken shed a stadium for R15m': Mmusi Maimane

One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane says the country has hit a new low with a much-criticised R15m stadium in the Eastern Cape.

This comes after photographs which showed what appeared to be a poorly built sports field in the Enoch Mgijima municipality, in Komani, started doing the rounds on social media, drawing much displeasure.

Eastern Cape co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Xolile Nqatha has asked the municipality to give him a full report on the project, which some have since said may have cost R22m.

Maimane was vocal on social media, disputing the cost of the project after presidency head of digital communications Athi Geleba attempted to defend it on Twitter.

He was speaking at an event to sign what his organisation calls “The People's Pledge”, a document equivalent to political party manifestos.