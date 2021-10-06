Politics

What you said

‘They’re lying’ — Politicians should be held to account for promises made during elections

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
06 October 2021 - 07:10
Political parties have promised the world during election season and should answer when they do not stick to their words, say readers.
Image: Alaister Russell

Political parties have promised the world during election season and should be held to account for the eye-catching pledges they make, say readers.

All the major political parties have held rallies in recent weeks, vowing to offer everything from proper policing and service delivery to bursaries and RDP houses in Sandton.

Among its promises, the ANC vowed to bring economic reform, revive local government, improve service delivery, eradicate hunger and create more jobs. The party has also promised to develop a smart city on the coast.

The main opposition party, the DA, promised, among other things, to make six Western Cape municipalities “load-shedding proof”.

The EFF promised to build RDP houses in Sandton, introduce a property wealth tax, house the homeless and provide free electricity, municipal bursaries and grave sites to the poor.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba vowed, among other things, to offer “real” service delivery, stop union dictatorships and get rid of “thieves” in government positions.

While some are excited about the promises, most are sceptical they will be fulfilled.

We recently ran a poll asking readers if political parties should be held to account for the promises they make during election season that they don’t deliver.

A total of 79% said not delivering on promises would make the parties liars and they should answer for their failures, 15% said they do not take politicians seriously, and 6% said “it’s all part of the game of politics”

On social media, many called for accountability, while some said it would be better to believe in the tooth fairy or Father Christmas.

“It will never happen. Billions and billions have been stolen and nobody is even accountable for theft. So please, dream on!” wrote Gerhard Nel.

“They should be arrested now for lying This is too much,” said Malume Wabathsana.

Joshua Isaacs joked it was the “job” of politicians to make empty promises, while Sir Henry Edward SI Kheswa said there is “too much immunity and pardons for politician”.

