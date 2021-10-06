‘They’re lying’ — Politicians should be held to account for promises made during elections

Political parties have promised the world during election season and should be held to account for the eye-catching pledges they make, say readers.

All the major political parties have held rallies in recent weeks, vowing to offer everything from proper policing and service delivery to bursaries and RDP houses in Sandton.

Among its promises, the ANC vowed to bring economic reform, revive local government, improve service delivery, eradicate hunger and create more jobs. The party has also promised to develop a smart city on the coast.

The main opposition party, the DA, promised, among other things, to make six Western Cape municipalities “load-shedding proof”.