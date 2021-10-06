'We need to do away with male clubs at work': Ramaphosa at Women's Economic Assembly

To reshape the economy to include and empower women, President Cyril Ramaphosa says, he wants to see an increase in the number of women-owned enterprises.

“For as long as women shoulder the greatest burden of poverty, for as long as they are more likely to be unemployed, for as long as they are paid less than their male counterparts, for as long as they struggle to start businesses, for as long as they face discrimination in the workplace, for as long as women confront these and other challenges, our vision of an equal and just society will remain elusive,” he said.

Ramaphosa was speaking during the launch of the Women's Economic Assembly (Wecona) formed by a partnership between the government, the private sector, women's organisations and businesswomen in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

The first-of-its-kind event was attended by minister in the presidency for women Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, chairperson of the assembly Futhi Mtoba, Gauteng MEC for economic development Parks Tau, business mogul Basetsana Kumalo and former first lady Zanele Mbeki.

Ramaphosa said the assembly aims to facilitate the participation of women-owned businesses in core areas of the economy. The initiative emphasises the participation of women-owned enterprises in industry supply and value chains to foster sustainable economic development.