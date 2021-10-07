ActionSA is the 'vaccine' SA needs to recover from the ANC 'virus', says Herman Mashaba

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba on Wednesday said his party is the “vaccine” that will heal South Africans from the “27-year-old virus” that is the ANC.

Mashaba pledged his party's commitment to serve SA at municipal level should it emerge victorious after the elections on November 1. The provision of basic services like water, electricity, fighting crime and corruption are at the top of the list, he said.

“We believe SA can be fixed. The 27 years of abuse, this virus, as ActionSA we have taken a decision to destroy this virus and we're going to use two jabs, whether the IEC likes it or not. We are going to start on the 1st of November 2021 and conclude in 2024 [national general election],” said Mashaba.

ActionSA briefed the media on its court application against the Electoral Commission (IEC) for its omission of the party’s name from ballot papers in the upcoming elections.