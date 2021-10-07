ActionSA is the 'vaccine' SA needs to recover from the ANC 'virus', says Herman Mashaba
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba on Wednesday said his party is the “vaccine” that will heal South Africans from the “27-year-old virus” that is the ANC.
Mashaba pledged his party's commitment to serve SA at municipal level should it emerge victorious after the elections on November 1. The provision of basic services like water, electricity, fighting crime and corruption are at the top of the list, he said.
“We believe SA can be fixed. The 27 years of abuse, this virus, as ActionSA we have taken a decision to destroy this virus and we're going to use two jabs, whether the IEC likes it or not. We are going to start on the 1st of November 2021 and conclude in 2024 [national general election],” said Mashaba.
ActionSA briefed the media on its court application against the Electoral Commission (IEC) for its omission of the party’s name from ballot papers in the upcoming elections.
ActionSA accused the commission of refusing to remedy the situation, despite the party's efforts to urgently resolve the issue.
The commission blamed ActionSA for its name not appearing on the ballot as it claimed the party did not choose an abbreviation when it registered.
Unfazed by threats of legal action, the IEC said on Monday it would not add the party's name next to its logo on the ballot papers.
Mashaba accused the IEC of sabotaging ActionSA's bid to make a splash in the election.
He said the party had assembled a team of 10 top lawyers who will fight the party's cause pro bono.
“That is why I am saying to you: we are the vaccine to destroy this virus that has destroyed millions of our people.”