LISTEN | Mmusi Maimane blasts Eastern Cape council over R15m ‘stadium’

Mmusi Maimane blasts Eastern Cape council over R15m 'stadium'

07 October 2021 - 11:55 By TIMESLIVE

One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane lashes out at the Enoch Mgijima municipality's leadership and calls for their resignation.

Mmusi Maimane, the leader of One South Africa Movement. File photo.
Image: ALON SKUY

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane says while South Africans are used to state capture, there is also a massive amount of corruption at all levels, including at local and district municipalities. 

The former DA leader called for councillors and other leaders at the Enoch Mgijima municipality to be arrested. He also spoke about the rise of independent political candidates, including well-known Komani (Queenstown) businessman and Twizza soft drink company CEO Ken Clark.

Daron Mann speaks to community leaders and the ANC election head in the area, getting their thoughts on the stadium debacle.

DispatchLIVE

Mmusi Maimane on DJ Shimza defending R15m EC stadium: ‘I told him he was messing up’

Maimane tore into the ruling party's alleged corruption during a media briefing on Wednesday, and called on South Africans to unite to unseat the ANC.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

'They are calling a chicken shed a stadium for R15m': Mmusi Maimane

One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane says the country has hit a new low with a much-criticised R15m stadium in the Eastern Cape.
Politics
22 hours ago

‘They have no shame’: R15m sports field draws mixed reactions

Is this sport 'stadium' worth R15m?
News
2 days ago
