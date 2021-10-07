LISTEN | Mmusi Maimane blasts Eastern Cape council over R15m ‘stadium’

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane says while South Africans are used to state capture, there is also a massive amount of corruption at all levels, including at local and district municipalities.

The former DA leader called for councillors and other leaders at the Enoch Mgijima municipality to be arrested. He also spoke about the rise of independent political candidates, including well-known Komani (Queenstown) businessman and Twizza soft drink company CEO Ken Clark.

Daron Mann speaks to community leaders and the ANC election head in the area, getting their thoughts on the stadium debacle.

