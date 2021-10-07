PODCAST | Behind the DA's poster own-goal & how strong is SA's judiciary?
In this week’s episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we shed light on the controversy around the DA’s campaign posters in Phoenix, which seemed to endorse racial attacks on black people during the July riots. We try to understand the logic behind the posters themselves and unpack the behind-the-scenes of the DA's eventual apology and removal of said posters.
Our panel also provides listeners with an update on the search for the country’s new chief justice, with the formal departure this week of incumbent Mogoeng Mogoeng.
Joining our regular host, Mike Siluma, this week is Sunday Times legal correspondent Franny Rabkin, executive secretary of the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution Lawson Naidoo and Sunday Times parliamentary correspondent Thabo Mokone.
