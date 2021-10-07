What you said about whether the DA should remove its controversial election posters in Phoenix

“The politicking started when Bheki Cele, the ANC [former eThekwini mayor] Zandile Gumede and the EFF went into Phoenix and started painting an entire community with one brush,” said Steenhuisen.

But a backlash to the poster came from even within the party, with sources telling TimesLIVE senior leaders in KwaZulu-Natal are pushing for their national leaders to concede that the posters sent the wrong message to voters about race and should be taken down.

DA provincial leader Francois Rogers did not sign off on the posters, and apparently only found out about them with the rest of SA.

DA mayoral candidate in Johannesburg Mpho Phalatse also called for the party to take down the posters.

“Lives were lost in Phoenix, innocent people died and we did not look at that when we put up those posters. As an individual, I do believe we should acknowledge that it was a blind spot. Yes we did not intend to offend, because we would never defend lawlessness and murders and that is not what the posters are saying, but that is what people are reading.

“And because of the offence that has been caused, I would push for the party to apologise, take the posters down, come up with a catchy campaign message and we all move on in the interest of building the nation,” Phalatse told Sunday Times Daily.

We ran a poll asking readers if the DA should take down the posters, with 46% saying they should not because it told “the truth”.

At the time of publishing, 37% said it had “done more harm than good” in the community, while 17% questioned why the party had put up such controversial posters in the area in the first place.