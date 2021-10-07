'When we lost our way, you took us to task,' Ramaphosa tells Tutu on his 90th

“At times when we have found ourselves losing our way, you have taken us well to task.”

These were the words President Cyril Ramaphosa extended to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu during his 90th birthday celebrations on Thursday.

He said that during the nearly three decades after the liberation of SA Tutu had provided “moral and ethical guidance” to the nation.

Tutu was a leading figure during the struggle for the liberation of SA from the apartheid regime.

He received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 and was later the chairperson of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. He was the second South African to win the Peace Prize after ANC president Albert Luthuli in 1960, also for his role in the non-violent struggle against apartheid.