IEC ordered to file responding papers in ActionSA case by Tuesday

“In section 15 of the Electoral Commission Act, it says 'abbreviated name, if any'. In other words, both these forms and the law envisions a situation where a party might choose not to be abbreviated.

“We understand that to mean that we have chosen an eight-character name, please use ActionSA whenever you represent the name of the organisation. What the IEC is saying is, by arguing that, we waive the right to exist on the ballot paper by name.

“There is nothing in law or form that says this is how a ballot paper is constructed, so that there may be ambiguity we accept — but when it's raised with the IEC immediately, at a time when it's easy to remedy, and the answer is no, where is the voter in that decision?” argued Beaumont.

The party has since accused the commission of sabotage. Despite this, it will intensify its campaign for the election.

“There is a concerted effort by the IEC to sabotage our participation in this election. But I want to assure South Africans that we are going to participate and we're not going to participate as a logo, but as ActionSA,” said party leader Herman Mashaba.

The party wants the IEC’s decision set aside and for the court to compel the commission to destroy the ballot papers and reprint new ones — and that the new papers must reflect ActionSA's name next to its logo, as it claims that its constitutional rights and those of potential voters were being violated by the omission.

