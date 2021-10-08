Politics

IN PICS | Malema leads EFF rally in North West, promises quality housing

08 October 2021 - 17:51 By TimesLIVE
EFF supporters waiting for leader Julius Malema in ward 38 in Madibeng municipality in the North West on Friday.
EFF supporters waiting for leader Julius Malema in ward 38 in Madibeng municipality in the North West on Friday.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

EFF leader Julius Malema led the party's local government election campaign on Friday in Madibeng municipality in the North West.

A sea of red supporters went to listen to Malema at a community meeting in ward 38, where he told supporters the EFF wants to give community members proper housing and land.

The party's theme for these elections is: Land and jobs manje (now).

Supporters of the EFF on Friday when party leader Julius Malema addressed them in ward 38 in Madibeng municipality, North West.
Supporters of the EFF on Friday when party leader Julius Malema addressed them in ward 38 in Madibeng municipality, North West.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
EFF leader Julius Malema led the party's local government elections campaign on Friday in Madibeng municipality, North West.
EFF leader Julius Malema led the party's local government elections campaign on Friday in Madibeng municipality, North West.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Scores of EFF supporters in Madibeng municipality's ward 38 listened to party leader Julius Malema's local government election manifesto on Friday.
Scores of EFF supporters in Madibeng municipality's ward 38 listened to party leader Julius Malema's local government election manifesto on Friday.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
EFF supporters eagerly listen to party leader Julius Malema in Madibeng municipality, North West, on Friday.
EFF supporters eagerly listen to party leader Julius Malema in Madibeng municipality, North West, on Friday.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Community members of Madibeng municipality heard how the EFF would provide quality housing and jobs as Julius Malema led the party's local government election campaign on Friday.
Community members of Madibeng municipality heard how the EFF would provide quality housing and jobs as Julius Malema led the party's local government election campaign on Friday.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
The community of ward 38 in Madibeng municipality, North West, listened to EFF leader Julius Malema's local government election manifesto on Friday.
The community of ward 38 in Madibeng municipality, North West, listened to EFF leader Julius Malema's local government election manifesto on Friday.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
EFF leader Julius Malema was all smiles on Friday when he addressed supporters in the North West.
EFF leader Julius Malema was all smiles on Friday when he addressed supporters in the North West.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

“We want to build you spacious houses you can be proud of with flushing toilets,” Malema told his supporters.

Political parties in SA have been burning the midnight oil campaigning for support across the country as they prepare to go to the polls on November 1.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

A lounge, flushing toilets and 'privacy for parents’ — Here’s what to expect from the EFF’s RDP houses

"We don’t want houses where immediately when you step out of your bedroom you’re already next to the pots,” Julius Malema said.
Politics
4 days ago

Inside Malema’s retirement plans: I plan to retire at 55 and will lead the EFF for as long as the party needs me

Malema said he does not subscribe to the western definition of political term limits.
Politics
1 day ago

MAKHUDU SEFARA | SA’s local elections: when spoilt for choice equates to slim pickings

Voters face the dilemma of choosing between the DA’s racism and the ANC’s corruption in municipal polls on November 1
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

EUSEBIUS McKAISER | Deconstructing the DA’s non-apology about the Phoenix posters

A pathetic non-apology from the DA for callous race-baiting posters it put up in Phoenix tells us as much about the party as the despicable posters ...
Opinion & Analysis
7 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. DA Joburg mayoral candidate breaks ranks with party boss on Phoenix posters Politics
  2. ANALYSIS | Ace Magashule’s ‘matter of five years’ house of cards is crumbling Politics
  3. Jacob Zuma at Nkandla but not his 'charming, ever-laughing self': concerned ... Politics

Latest Videos

ActionSA says it is taking IEC to Electoral Court over name row
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting