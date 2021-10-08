IN PICS | Malema leads EFF rally in North West, promises quality housing
08 October 2021 - 17:51
EFF leader Julius Malema led the party's local government election campaign on Friday in Madibeng municipality in the North West.
A sea of red supporters went to listen to Malema at a community meeting in ward 38, where he told supporters the EFF wants to give community members proper housing and land.
The party's theme for these elections is: Land and jobs manje (now).
“We want to build you spacious houses you can be proud of with flushing toilets,” Malema told his supporters.
Political parties in SA have been burning the midnight oil campaigning for support across the country as they prepare to go to the polls on November 1.
TimesLIVE