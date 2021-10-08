Julius Malema calls for 'DNA bank' to catch rapists without delay

EFF leader Julius Malema has called for the establishment of a “DNA bank” in SA to curb crimes such as rape.

Malema was on the local government election campaign trail at Letlhabile in Brits, in the Madibeng municipality in the North West, on Friday afternoon.

Malema said it defies logic that a “rape capital” of the world like SA does not have a DNA bank to help catch rapists speedily.

This was however not surprising, he added, because the government of the day, headed by the ANC, was only concerned about who gets what tender and nothing else.

“Kids are being raped every day and some of these rapists are roaming around the same communities, not in prison, and are being hailed as community heroes. Why? Because there is no DNA bank in SA, which would make it easy to catch these criminals and send them to jail for a very long time,” said Malema.

“Many rape survivors in our communities cannot find closure for years because we cannot trace these criminals through a simple thing called DNA.