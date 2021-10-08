Politics

POLL | What do you think of the DA’s decision to take down its election posters in Phoenix?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
08 October 2021 - 12:00
The DA has removed the controversial posters and apologised. File photo.
Image: SIMPHIWE NKWALI

The DA’s decision to remove its controversial election posters in Phoenix, Durban, has sparked fresh debate.

The party came under fire earlier this week after the posters, which read “The ANC calls you racists, the DA calls you heroes”, went viral.

The party was accused of fuelling racial tensions in Phoenix after 36 people were killed in the area during unrest and looting in July.

The DA said the posters were meant to honour those who stood up to protect their property during the unrest. DA leader John Steenhuisen said those who stood up for themselves “deserve” to be called heroes and denied the DA was using those who lost their lives in Phoenix as a political tool.

However, the party removed the posters amid the backlash and admitted they were not sanctioned by the DA.

While some welcomed the move, others said the apology came too late and action should be taken against those responsible.

A few supported the party, saying it had spoken the truth and the poster should not have been removed.

Speaking about the decision to remove the posters, DA KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Dean Macpherson said: “In my sincere effort to honour the bravery and heroism of law-abiding citizens who were left to fend for themselves during the July riots and insurrections, the posters have regretfully caused hurt to some people. I am deeply sorry and apologise for this.

“Sometimes in politics our words may be poorly chosen, but I wish to assure the public, without contradiction, that my intentions are always sincere.”

