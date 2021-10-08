POLL | What do you think of the DA’s decision to take down its election posters in Phoenix?

The DA’s decision to remove its controversial election posters in Phoenix, Durban, has sparked fresh debate.

The party came under fire earlier this week after the posters, which read “The ANC calls you racists, the DA calls you heroes”, went viral.

The party was accused of fuelling racial tensions in Phoenix after 36 people were killed in the area during unrest and looting in July.

The DA said the posters were meant to honour those who stood up to protect their property during the unrest. DA leader John Steenhuisen said those who stood up for themselves “deserve” to be called heroes and denied the DA was using those who lost their lives in Phoenix as a political tool.

However, the party removed the posters amid the backlash and admitted they were not sanctioned by the DA.