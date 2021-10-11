Getting vaxxed against Covid-19 will not be mandatory by law: Joe Phaahla

The government does not intend to make Covid-19 vaccinations compulsory by law.

That's the word from health minister Dr Joe Phaahla, in response to a recent parliamentary question posed by the IFP.

The IFP asked whether “in light of vaccination hesitancy surrounding the uptake of Covid-19 vaccines, government intends to make vaccinations mandatory by law” and if “such mandatory vaccinations will be required for all persons in the republic by law”.

In a written response, Phaahla said the government had no plans to make immunisation against the virus a legal requirement for South Africans.