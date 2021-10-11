Politics

POLL | Will the ANC win all metros?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
11 October 2021 - 13:00
Will the ANC win all metros in the upcoming local government elections? File photo.
Will the ANC win all metros in the upcoming local government elections? File photo.
Image: Phillip Nothnagel

As Mzansi gears up for local government elections next month, former finance minister Tito Mboweni has sparked debate with his predictions about how the polls will turn out.

Mboweni took to social media over the weekend to make the bold declaration that the ANC has to, and will, win all the metros in the country.

There are 278 municipalities comprising eight metros, 44 districts and 226 local municipalities in the country. 

“All cadres to the front,” Mboweni said.

His prediction drew mixed reactions on social media, with some backing his claims and others telling him to “keep dreaming”.

A recent Ipsos poll showed support for the ANC falling (at 49% from 57.5% in 2019) and  the DA (at 18% from 21% in 2019). It also predicted growth for the EFF at 15% (11% in 2019.

Business Day reported that internal polls hint at both the ANC and DA being “under threat”, especially in the areas they govern.

The parties’ own polls have traditionally turned out to be the most accurate predictor of support.

TimesLIVE ran a poll asking readers who they would be most likely to vote for. Many (23%) said the DA, with the ANC following with 22%. 

READ MORE:

Malema: Parents should put their children before ‘ANC T-shirts’

“The elderly must not feel bad for not voting for the ANC. It is no longer the same,” claimed Malema.
Politics
5 hours ago

DA's Waters mum on rumours that he resigned after calling Fedex 'gutless' over Phoenix posters

The DA racists vs heroes posters may have claimed its first casualty - a leader and campaign manager who opposed the party's removal of controversial ...
Politics
18 hours ago

MAKHUDU SEFARA | SA’s local elections: when spoilt for choice equates to slim pickings

Voters face the dilemma of choosing between the DA’s racism and the ANC’s corruption in municipal polls on November 1
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Mboweni describes as ‘a great betrayal’ the looting of Covid-19 funds

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni says it is imperative that perpetrators of corruption are pursued and face the full wrath of the law.
Politics
6 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ANALYSIS | Ace Magashule’s ‘matter of five years’ house of cards is crumbling Politics
  2. DA Joburg mayoral candidate breaks ranks with party boss on Phoenix posters Politics
  3. Jacob Zuma at Nkandla but not his 'charming, ever-laughing self': concerned ... Politics

Latest Videos

ActionSA says it is taking IEC to Electoral Court over name row
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting