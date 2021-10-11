POLL | Will the ANC win all metros?
As Mzansi gears up for local government elections next month, former finance minister Tito Mboweni has sparked debate with his predictions about how the polls will turn out.
Mboweni took to social media over the weekend to make the bold declaration that the ANC has to, and will, win all the metros in the country.
There are 278 municipalities comprising eight metros, 44 districts and 226 local municipalities in the country.
“All cadres to the front,” Mboweni said.
His prediction drew mixed reactions on social media, with some backing his claims and others telling him to “keep dreaming”.
A recent Ipsos poll showed support for the ANC falling (at 49% from 57.5% in 2019) and the DA (at 18% from 21% in 2019). It also predicted growth for the EFF at 15% (11% in 2019.
Business Day reported that internal polls hint at both the ANC and DA being “under threat”, especially in the areas they govern.
The parties’ own polls have traditionally turned out to be the most accurate predictor of support.
TimesLIVE ran a poll asking readers who they would be most likely to vote for. Many (23%) said the DA, with the ANC following with 22%.