‘They should have stood their ground’: Mixed reactions to DA removing its Phoenix posters

TimesLIVE readers have mixed opinions about the DA’s decision to remove its controversial election campaign posters in Phoenix, Durban.

Last week, the DA came under fire for the posters, which read “The ANC calls you racists, the DA calls you heroes”, with many accusing the opposition party of fuelling racial tensions in Phoenix after 36 people were killed in the area during unrest and looting in July.

The DA later took the posters down and issued an apology.

“In my sincere effort to honour the bravery and heroism of law-abiding citizens who were left to fend for themselves during the July riots and insurrections, the posters have regretfully caused hurt to some people. I am deeply sorry and apologise for this,” said DA KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Dean Macpherson.

According to the opposition party, the posters were meant to honour those who stood up to protect their property during unrest.

TimesLIVE ran a poll asking readers what they thought of the DA’s decision to take down its Phoenix posters. Most, or 42%, said the party should have stood its ground and not removed them.

32% said the damage was already done and called for heads to roll, and 26% said it was the right move.