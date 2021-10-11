Politics

Voting day on November 1 will be a public holiday

11 October 2021 - 19:06 By TimesLIVE
Election day on November 1 has officially been declared a public holiday.
Election day on November 1 has officially been declared a public holiday.
Image: Kevin Sutherland/EPA

November 1 will be a public holiday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.

“The president calls on all registered voters to use the opportunity of the public holiday to exercise their democratic right and civic duty by voting in this election that empowers citizens to elect new leadership and influence service delivery where they live,” the presidency said.

Voting day has traditionally been a public holiday, and it'll be no different this time around, even as South Africans cast their votes on a Monday for the first time.

“Voters are reminded as well that they will be able to cast their votes only at the polling stations in wards where they are registered. In the event that voters may consider travel, they will not be able to transfer their votes to voting stations away from their designated wards.

“The president urges voters to ensure that they adhere to the Covid-19 health regulations as they exercise their vote,” the statement read.

Ramaphosa urged employers to make provision for their employees to vote, as is their constitutional right.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Now is not the time to speak about your second-term desires, Mabuza

ANC elections boss Fikile Mbalula tells those with ‘desires for power’ to put a sock in it until after local elections
Politics
5 hours ago

Putting health on the agenda as politicians vie for votes

The local government elections are upon us, with voting due to take place on November 1.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

IFP says using face of Prince Misuzulu on election poster was an error

The IFP is retracting a poster bearing the face of would-be Zulu monarch Prince Misuzulu and declaring the party's collaboration with traditional ...
Politics
3 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Now is not the time to speak about your second-term desires, Mabuza Politics
  2. Mike Waters quits DA post over ‘spineless, grovelling poster apology’ Politics
  3. ANALYSIS | Ace Magashule’s ‘matter of five years’ house of cards is crumbling Politics
  4. DA Joburg mayoral candidate breaks ranks with party boss on Phoenix posters Politics
  5. Jacob Zuma at Nkandla but not his 'charming, ever-laughing self': concerned ... Politics

Latest Videos

ActionSA says it is taking IEC to Electoral Court over name row
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting