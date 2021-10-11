Voting day on November 1 will be a public holiday

November 1 will be a public holiday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.

“The president calls on all registered voters to use the opportunity of the public holiday to exercise their democratic right and civic duty by voting in this election that empowers citizens to elect new leadership and influence service delivery where they live,” the presidency said.

Voting day has traditionally been a public holiday, and it'll be no different this time around, even as South Africans cast their votes on a Monday for the first time.