Fikile Mbalula defends himself against e-toll comments backlash

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has distanced himself from claims that he said the controversial e-tolls in Gauteng cannot be scrapped.

The Citizen reported last week that Mbalula said the e-toll system cannot be scrapped as national roads had to be maintained.

“The funding model that we have employed as a country for our roads is affected by our attitude towards e-tolls, but we are working on that and an e-toll solution will be found. We are a caring government but have a country to run and an economy to sustain and we’ve got hard decisions to make regarding this matter,” he was quoted as saying at the opening of two driving licence centres in Gauteng.

But on Wednesday Mbalula said this was not what he said. However, his statement did not clarify what he meant.

“Such statements are at best mischievous and at worst malicious,” the statement read. “It is common cause that Outa [the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse] and the Gauteng government, among others, are opposed to e-tolls. We have taken into consideration their concerns as part of the process aimed at finding a sustainable solution.”