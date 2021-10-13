MEC Mandla Msibi’s arrest has ‘wrecked’ ANC’s elections campaign in Mpumalanga

The ANC in Mpumalanga is worried about the negative impact the arrest of its provincial executive committee (PEC) member and MEC Mandla Msibi will have in the upcoming local government elections.

The party says it will now have to rethink its campaign strategy just weeks before the polls.

Msibi, a strong political figure in Mpumalanga, was arrested this week on allegations of murder and attempted murder. It is alleged that Msibi was involved in an elections list scuffle that led to a shoot-out in Mbombela in August.

Though Msibi has now been fired as an MEC and the ANC has taken a decision that he must step aside from all his positions in the party, the ANC in Mpumalanga says the arrest and the shooting were a “serious blow” and are likely to lose it votes in next month’s elections.