Malema on traditional authority charm offensive as campaign in home province takes off

EFF leader Julius Malema on Thursday went back to his roots in Moletsi, Polokwane, at the Bahlaloga royal house to introduce councillor candidates to King Solly Moloto.

For his gesture, Malema and the EFF earned themselves Moloto’s blessings, as he wished the party well ahead of the November 1 local government polls.

Moloto was all praises for Malema, saying the man he knew was different from the "rabble-rouser" known by many. According to Moloto, Malema is a simple man who recognises and respects his roots — and the royal house.

It was Malema who informed the royal house in 2011 when the ANC occupied Polokwane for its January 8 celebrations. Furthermore, said Moloto, when Malema married his wife Mantwa, he took her to the royal house to introduce her.

Most recently, in 2019, the royal house started an education trust for pupils who cannot afford tertiary education and Malema was among the first to donate, contributing R100,000.