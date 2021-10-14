PODCAST | DA sinks its own campaign & Ramaphosa loses another backer in the ANC

This week on Sunday Times Politics Weekly with Mike Siluma, our learned panel considers the uncertain future of the DA in the wake of controversial election posters which have caused tensions within the party. Insiders suggest this may be a litmus test for party leader John Steenhuisen's future at the helm of the opposition party.

Also on our menu this week will be the pressure piling up on Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane after the public protector’s adverse report on him. The panel considers the effect these allegations could have on President Cyril Ramaphosa's future political career as divisions in the party continue to grow.



