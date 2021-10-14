‘We are coming close’: Cele confident police will solve insurrection case

On Wednesday, Cele said: “There are 18 people arrested, [their cases] are at different levels. I think some are charged with treason and others with incitement. Others are known, there are advocates and among those is the most popularly known as ‘Sphithiphithi’. Those investigations are continuing.

“There is one person who was specifically calling for the burning of three areas in KZN and they were all burnt, like he called. The police are investigating whether this was a coincidence or there were people who were organised to implement the call by this guy,” he said.

Cele applauded the police for foiling an attempt to stage a second wave of looting and destruction in August, saying the police “were better prepared.”

He said the alleged organisers had planned another wave of violence on August 23, when Zuma was scheduled to appear in the Pietermaritzburg high court, “but that did not happen”.

“They had promised that the August 23 one was going to be bigger and that what they did [before] was going to seem like a Sunday school picnic,” he said.

“The general public, instead of giving the honour and praise to the police, they give the honour to the planners to say that they did not do it. There were police there and the preparedness of the force was much higher and much better during that time.

“Because people do not want to honour the security forces, they think that that thing [the second phase of planned looting] did not happen naturally. They do not think that it did not happen because the police were better prepared,” he said.

TimesLIVE