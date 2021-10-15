ANC councillor candidate and another person shot dead in Durban, two injured

An eThekwini councillor candidate was shot dead in Durban on Friday night, while a second person who was with him was also killed.

Two other people were injured and taken to hospital.

ANC spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela confirmed the incident.

“Yes, we can confirm ANC candidate comrade Siyabonga Mkhize has been shot dead. We still do not know yet the details as to what happened,” he said.

SAPS KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele confirmed that the incident took place at about 6.20pm in the Cato Crest area of Durban. The victims, who were not named in the statement, were sitting in a car after a door-to-door campaign.

“The deceased are aged 40 and 46, and both died at the scene. The two who were with them were rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds,” she said.

At about 8pm she said the scene was still active, and the motive for the killing was not yet known.

Ntombela said the party would be meeting Mkhize's family and local ANC structures on Saturday, and would hopefully be able to provide more information afterwards.

“We send our condolences to the Mkhize family on behalf of the ANC,” he said.

